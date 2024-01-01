Dutch police arrest over 200 in New Year's Eve riots

2024-01-01 | 09:38
Dutch police arrest over 200 in New Year&#39;s Eve riots
Dutch police arrest over 200 in New Year's Eve riots

The Dutch police said on Monday that they had arrested more than 200 people on New Year's Eve during riots across the country, where dozens of police officers were injured.

Police in several cities were attacked with fireworks and stones in what a spokesperson described in statements to NOS channel as a night full of "unacceptable" serious incidents and violence.

In Rotterdam, the police said that more than 100 cars and other vehicles were set on fire, requiring the deployment of riot control teams to disperse violent crowds in Amsterdam, The Hague, and other cities.

Riot control teams across the country were also called in to assist firefighting teams that were attacked with fireworks while trying to extinguish several fires.

In the city of Haarlem, the police said that a 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a fireworks incident shortly before midnight on Sunday.

Reuters
 

World News

Dutch

Police

Arrest

New Year Eve

Riots

