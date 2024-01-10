Blinken Visits Occupied West Bank Amid Calls for Humanitarian Aid and Civilian Protection

2024-01-10 | 03:42
Blinken Visits Occupied West Bank Amid Calls for Humanitarian Aid and Civilian Protection
Blinken Visits Occupied West Bank Amid Calls for Humanitarian Aid and Civilian Protection

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the occupied West Bank on Wednesday to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, a day after warning Israeli officials about the "high cost" borne by civilians in Gaza due to the war waged by Israel against Hamas.

Blinken's visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories is part of his fourth tour in the region since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on October 7th. The tour focused on avoiding the expansion of the war to other fronts, discussing the "day after" its conclusion, and calling for the protection of civilians and increasing aid to the sector facing a growing humanitarian crisis.
 
 
AFP

World News

Middle East News

Blinken

US

Palestine

Gaza

Israel

