British Minister: No plans for further strikes on Houthi targets at the moment
World News
2024-01-12 | 03:12
British Minister of Armed Forces James Heappey told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Friday that his country currently has no plans to carry out additional missions to strike military targets in Yemen.
When asked about possible further missions, he said, "There are no plans at the moment, and this is an important point. Last night's response was limited, proportionate, and necessary."
Reuters
