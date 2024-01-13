New French Foreign Minister in Kyiv on his first visit abroad

The new French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to reaffirm Paris's support for Ukraine as the second anniversary of the outbreak of the war between Ukraine and Russia approaches next month.



This visit comes at a crucial stage for Ukraine as its European and American allies discuss the continuation of support against Russian attacks.



The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on the tenth of this month on X that Séjourné, appointed Foreign Minister on Thursday, "arrived in Kyiv on his first trip to continue French diplomatic efforts and confirm France's commitment to its allies and alongside the civilian population."



Séjourné himself explained on X that "Ukraine has been standing on the front line for about two years to defend its sovereignty and ensure the security of Europe," confirming that "French aid is long-term, and this is what I came to say to Kyiv on my first trip."



Séjourné, who took office after the government reshuffle in France, will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in Kyiv.



AFP