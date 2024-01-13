New French Foreign Minister in Kyiv on his first visit abroad

World News
2024-01-13 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New French Foreign Minister in Kyiv on his first visit abroad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
New French Foreign Minister in Kyiv on his first visit abroad

The new French Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to reaffirm Paris's support for Ukraine as the second anniversary of the outbreak of the war between Ukraine and Russia approaches next month.

This visit comes at a crucial stage for Ukraine as its European and American allies discuss the continuation of support against Russian attacks.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on the tenth of this month on X that Séjourné, appointed Foreign Minister on Thursday, "arrived in Kyiv on his first trip to continue French diplomatic efforts and confirm France's commitment to its allies and alongside the civilian population."

Séjourné himself explained on X that "Ukraine has been standing on the front line for about two years to defend its sovereignty and ensure the security of Europe," confirming that "French aid is long-term, and this is what I came to say to Kyiv on my first trip."

Séjourné, who took office after the government reshuffle in France, will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday in Kyiv.

AFP

World News

French

Foreign Minister

Kyiv

Visit

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

LBCI Next
Winter storm strikes US Midwest, leave thousands without power
Two US Navy sailors reported missing off coast of Somalia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-07

Japan's Foreign Minister visits Ukraine

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-20

French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-16

French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-12

French Foreign Minister Colonna is set to visit southern regions in Lebanon upon her arrival on Friday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:59

Winter storm strikes US Midwest, leave thousands without power

LBCI
World News
05:34

Two US Navy sailors reported missing off coast of Somalia

LBCI
World News
04:43

Officials: Ukraine is under a major Russian missile attack

LBCI
World News
02:13

Blinken calls on China to maintain peace and stability in Taiwan Strait

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:56

Google's Humboldt project links South America and Asia-Pacific directly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-19

Communication network in Mays al-Jabal area disrupted amidst Israeli bombardment

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Hezbollah's message: Strikes on air force bases and Israel's defensive challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:15

Key Security Alert for Lebanese Car Owners: Safeguard Your Vehicles Effectively

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Presidential process standstill: Berri's response and Frangieh's dilemma

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Second Hearing: Israel's bid to dismiss South Africa's lawsuit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Hochstein serves only Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

LBCI's sources: Quintet Committee meeting to discuss Presidential file expected by month's end

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More