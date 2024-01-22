News
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
World News
2024-01-22 | 09:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
The US Treasury Department website revealed on Monday that the United States issued new sanctions targeting individuals linked to the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas and a person linked to the Iraqi Fly Baghdad Airline.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
Treasury
Department
Sanctions
Hamas
Fly
Baghdad
Airline
