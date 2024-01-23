Lavrov meets with counterparts from Iran, Turkey, and Lebanon

World News
2024-01-23 | 01:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lavrov meets with counterparts from Iran, Turkey, and Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Lavrov meets with counterparts from Iran, Turkey, and Lebanon

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his counterparts from Iran, Turkey, and Lebanon ahead of the United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Middle East, the Russian foreign ministry said.

The bilateral meetings focused on the Gaza Strip, Syria, and "the tense situation" in the Red Sea, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday. The meetings took place in New York on Monday.

The ministry said Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian agreed on the need for a swift ceasefire in Gaza and conditions for humanitarian assistance to civilians.

"General concern was expressed about the tense situation in the Red Sea, which has sharply degraded," it said.

On Monday, the United States and Britain carried out an additional round of strikes against Yemen's Houthis over their targeting of Red Sea shipping, the Pentagon said.

The ministry said that Lavrov and Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib talked about the importance of collective efforts of countries in the region toward an immediate ceasefire.

Israel, in recent days, carried out reportedly the most intense bombardment in southern Gaza since the war began in October, prompting calls from Washington to protect innocent people in hospitals, medical staff, and patients.

According to the UN agenda, the United Nations Security Council will discuss "the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question."

Lavrov said on Thursday he will propose "collective efforts" at the meeting to solve the Middle East crisis.

With his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Lavrov also discussed energy issues and "upcoming bilateral contacts."

In December, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit Turkey in early 2024.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Sergei Lavrov

Russia

Iran

Turkey

Lebanon

Rusiia

United Nations

Security Council

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Abdallah Bou Habib

Hakan Fidan

LBCI Next
British FM: Campaign to undermine capabilities of Houthis to continue
Ukrainian officials say explosions rock Kyiv, Kharkiv
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-01-19

Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes

LBCI
World News
2024-01-18

Russia calls on Iran and Pakistan to demonstrate 'maximum restraint'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18

Efforts for De-Escalation in Lebanon: Insights from Mikati-Blinken Meeting and Talks with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:32

Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member

LBCI
World News
03:37

New Zealand to send defense team in support of Red Sea security

LBCI
World News
03:09

Death toll in China landslide rises to 20

LBCI
World News
02:44

British FM: Campaign to undermine capabilities of Houthis to continue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-19

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-20

Quintet Committee urges Lebanon's Presidential mandate resolution amidst Hezbollah's Gaza link commitment

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths

LBCI
World News
2023-12-19

Russian air defenses thwarted a "drone attack" over Moscow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:17

Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

LBCI
World News
09:29

US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline

LBCI
Middle East News
07:46

Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More