Death toll in China landslide rises to 20

World News
2024-01-23 | 03:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll in China landslide rises to 20
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll in China landslide rises to 20

The death toll due to a landslide in Yunnan province in southwestern China has risen to 20 people, according to the official broadcast network CCTV on Tuesday. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing at the site.

CCTV stated, "As of 14:50 (06:50 GMT) on January 23rd... 20 people have been found at the site, with no signs of life in any of them," adding that 24 people are still missing."

AFP
 

World News

Death Toll

China

Landslide

Yunnan

Missing

Rescue

LBCI Next
New Zealand to send defense team in support of Red Sea security
British FM: Campaign to undermine capabilities of Houthis to continue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-06

Japan earthquake death toll exceeds 100, hundreds still missing

LBCI
World News
2023-12-31

Death toll from most 'severe' earthquake to hit China in 10 years has risen to 151

LBCI
World News
2023-10-30

Hurricane Otis in Mexico: Death toll rises to 48, 36 missing

LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas: Death toll rises to 25,490 in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:32

Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member

LBCI
World News
03:37

New Zealand to send defense team in support of Red Sea security

LBCI
World News
02:44

British FM: Campaign to undermine capabilities of Houthis to continue

LBCI
World News
01:51

Lavrov meets with counterparts from Iran, Turkey, and Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions

LBCI
World News
05:32

Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

EU imposes additional sanctions on Syrian entities and individuals: Al-Assad economic advisor and businesspersons targeted

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:29

Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:28

Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:24

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:17

Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement

LBCI
World News
09:29

US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline

LBCI
Middle East News
07:46

Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More