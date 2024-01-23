Death toll in China landslide rises to 20

The death toll due to a landslide in Yunnan province in southwestern China has risen to 20 people, according to the official broadcast network CCTV on Tuesday. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing at the site.



CCTV stated, "As of 14:50 (06:50 GMT) on January 23rd... 20 people have been found at the site, with no signs of life in any of them," adding that 24 people are still missing."



AFP