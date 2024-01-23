News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Death toll in China landslide rises to 20
World News
2024-01-23 | 03:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Death toll in China landslide rises to 20
The death toll due to a landslide in Yunnan province in southwestern China has risen to 20 people, according to the official broadcast network CCTV on Tuesday. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing at the site.
CCTV stated, "As of 14:50 (06:50 GMT) on January 23rd... 20 people have been found at the site, with no signs of life in any of them," adding that 24 people are still missing."
AFP
World News
Death Toll
China
Landslide
Yunnan
Missing
Rescue
Next
New Zealand to send defense team in support of Red Sea security
British FM: Campaign to undermine capabilities of Houthis to continue
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-06
Japan earthquake death toll exceeds 100, hundreds still missing
World News
2024-01-06
Japan earthquake death toll exceeds 100, hundreds still missing
0
World News
2023-12-31
Death toll from most 'severe' earthquake to hit China in 10 years has risen to 151
World News
2023-12-31
Death toll from most 'severe' earthquake to hit China in 10 years has risen to 151
0
World News
2023-10-30
Hurricane Otis in Mexico: Death toll rises to 48, 36 missing
World News
2023-10-30
Hurricane Otis in Mexico: Death toll rises to 48, 36 missing
0
Middle East News
04:32
Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas: Death toll rises to 25,490 in Gaza
Middle East News
04:32
Health Ministry affiliated with Hamas: Death toll rises to 25,490 in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:32
Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member
World News
05:32
Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member
0
World News
03:37
New Zealand to send defense team in support of Red Sea security
World News
03:37
New Zealand to send defense team in support of Red Sea security
0
World News
02:44
British FM: Campaign to undermine capabilities of Houthis to continue
World News
02:44
British FM: Campaign to undermine capabilities of Houthis to continue
0
World News
01:51
Lavrov meets with counterparts from Iran, Turkey, and Lebanon
World News
01:51
Lavrov meets with counterparts from Iran, Turkey, and Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions
0
World News
05:32
Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member
World News
05:32
Stoltenberg: There is no imminent military threat from Russia towards any NATO member
0
Middle East News
09:45
EU imposes additional sanctions on Syrian entities and individuals: Al-Assad economic advisor and businesspersons targeted
Middle East News
09:45
EU imposes additional sanctions on Syrian entities and individuals: Al-Assad economic advisor and businesspersons targeted
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
Middle East News
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
Georges Hobeika's Couture Spring 2024 collection captures spirit of Arab world in journey to nostalgia
3
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:28
Quintet's initiative: Saudi and Iranian envoys forge new paths in Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
5
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
Lebanon Economy
12:17
Rumors surrounding $150 payments: Financial sources critique circular impact
6
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
Lebanon News
06:12
Nehme Mahfoud to LBCI: We will not sign the current agreement
7
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
World News
09:29
US Treasury Department: US issues sanctions related to Hamas and Fly Baghdad Airline
8
Middle East News
07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Middle East News
07:46
Netanyahu: Hamas has not presented any new proposal for a hostage agreement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More