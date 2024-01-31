Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in graft case

World News
2024-01-31 | 02:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in graft case
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan jailed for 14 years in graft case

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were each sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case related to illegal selling of state gifts, his party said on Wednesday.

The verdict also includes a 10-year disqualification from holding public office, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said. Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi, was arrested shortly after the verdict, PTI said.

The sentencing by an anti-graft court in Islamabad comes a day after Khan was handed a 10-year jail term in another case in which he was convicted of revealing state secrets a week before national elections.

"Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled," Khan's media team said, denying the charges.

"No cross questioning allowed, no final argument concluded, and decision pops up like a pre-determined process in play," adding, "This ridiculous decision will also be challenged."

Khan was also given a three-year sentence in August by another court for selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession and received during his 2018-2022 premiership.

Wednesday's verdict was linked to the same matter but followed an investigation by the country's top anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had also charged his wife.

Speaking to Reuters on anonymity, a prosecution team member confirmed the verdict. Local broadcaster Geo News reported that the verdict also came with a hefty fine.

Khan's earlier three-year sentence was later suspended, but Khan remains behind bars in connection with other cases. He has said that he legally purchased the state gifts.

Government officials have alleged Khan's aides sold the gifts in Dubai.

Khan's earlier conviction resulted in a five-year ban from public office, ruling the 71-year-old out of the upcoming Feb 8 election. Wednesday's verdict, however, means that he will be ineligible to hold office till he is 81.

While Khan has been found guilty in two separate cases, this is the first sentencing for his wife, Bushra. The two were married in 2018, months before Khan ascended to the premiership for the first time. It was Khan's third marriage after two divorces.

Reuters

World News

Pakistan

PM

Imran Khan

Jail

Case

Charges

Wife

Court

Islamabad

LBCI Next
South Korea warns North Korea may try to disrupt April poll
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-25

Israel: We expect the International Court of Justice to reject 'false' charges of genocide

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-22

Iran's FM to visit Pakistan next week, says Islamabad

LBCI
World News
2024-01-18

Pakistani PM shortens visit to Davos after strikes on Iran

LBCI
World News
2024-01-11

UN top court opens hearings in Gaza 'genocide case' against Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:56

Taiwan's military simulates China turning drills into an attack

LBCI
World News
05:49

Japan earthquake survivors battle unsanitary conditions with no running water

LBCI
World News
05:24

US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official

LBCI
World News
05:13

Russia's Defense Minister urges faster artillery production

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-18

Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction

LBCI
Middle East News
06:03

Race against time: 42 hours later, fate of the PRCS ambulance crew and Hind remains unknown

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:28

Netanyahu: Israel will not withdraw its forces from Gaza or release thousands of Palestinian prisoners

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:55

Kataeb Party condemns Hezbollah's grip on southern Lebanon, urges sovereign forces to unite

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Islamic Jihad: We will not engage in any understandings without ensuring a ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
07:27

Unanswered pleas: PRCS ambulance team's fate unknown after attempt to save 6-year-old in Gaza

LBCI
World News
12:47

The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Hamas movement in Lebanon protests donor countries' decision to halt UNRWA funding

LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in West Bank hospital raid

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More