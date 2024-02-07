UN Secretary-General expresses concern over Israeli army's concentration on Rafah

2024-02-07 | 10:40
UN Secretary-General expresses concern over Israeli army&#39;s concentration on Rafah
UN Secretary-General expresses concern over Israeli army's concentration on Rafah

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, said on Wednesday that he is deeply concerned about reports indicating that the Israeli army intends to focus on Rafah in southern Gaza in the next phase of its attack on the Palestinian territory.
 
