News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan launches successfully next-generation H3 rocket after last year's failure
World News
2024-02-17 | 03:45
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Japan launches successfully next-generation H3 rocket after last year's failure
Japan successfully launched its new H3 flagship rocket on Saturday, putting its space programme back on track after multiple setbacks including the failure of the rocket's inaugural flight last year.
The launch also marks a second straight win for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) after its lunar lander, SLIM, achieved a "pinpoint" touchdown last month and made Japan only the fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon.
A relatively small player in space by number of launches, Japan is seeking to revitalise its programme as it partners with ally the United States to counter China.
The H3 lifted off at 9:22 a.m. local time (0022 GMT) and after it successfully released a small satellite, jubilant scientists at the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan clapped, yelled and hugged each other.
The rocket also released a microsatellite and a dummy satellite during its flight of nearly two hours.
"The newborn H3 has just made its first cry", JAXA project manager Masashi Okada, who has led the decade-long development of the new rocket, told a news conference.
"And we need to start preparing for the third H3 launch as soon as tomorrow."
The H3 is due to replace the two-decade-old H-IIA, which is retiring after two more launches. Another failed flight would have seen Japan face the prospect of losing independent access to space.
The first launch in March ended up with ground control destroying the rocket 14 minutes after liftoff when the second-stage engine failed to ignite. JAXA listed three possible electrical faults in a review released in October but could not identify the direct cause.
Five months earlier, JAXA's small rocket Epsilon had also failed to launch.
"So happy to see this incredible accomplishment in the space sector that follows on from the success of the SLIM moon landing," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a post on X.
The 63 m (297 ft) H3 is designed to carry a 6.5 metric ton payload and over the long-term, the agency wants to reduce per-launch cost to as low as five billion yen ($33 million) - half of what an H-IIA launch costs - by adopting simpler structures and automotive-grade electronics.
JAXA and primary contractor Mitsubishi Heavy Industries hope those features will help them win launch orders from global clients.
"It's taken some time for the program to get to this point but with this launch, they will be fielding inquiries from around the world," said Ko Ogasawara, a professor at the Tokyo University of Science.
The Japanese government plans to launch about 20 satellites and probes with H3 rockets by 2030 for domestic use. The H3 is scheduled to deliver a lunar explorer for the joint Japan-India LUPEX project in 2025 as well as cargo spacecraft for the U.S.-led Artemis moon exploration program in the future.
Satellite launch demands have skyrocketed thanks to the rise of affordable commercial vehicles such as SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 and a number of new rockets are being tested this year.
Last month marked the successful inaugural flight of the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The European Space Agency also plans to launch its lower-cost Ariane 6 for the first time this year.
Masayuki Eguchi, the head of Mitsubishi Heavy's defence and space business, said the company has a long-term target of launching eight to ten rockets a year, which would boost its 50 billion yen space business sales by 20-30 percent.
That would require additional production capacity, he added, noting the company's factories can currently only produce five to six H3 rockets a year.
Reuters
World News
Variety and Tech
Japan
H3
Rocket
Space
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
Next
France's Macron opens door to recognizing Palestinian state
Houthis report targeting oil tanker Pollux
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-15
Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space
World News
2024-02-15
Kremlin dismisses US warning about Russian nuclear capability in space
0
World News
2024-02-15
Germany becomes world's third-biggest economy as Japan slips into recession
World News
2024-02-15
Germany becomes world's third-biggest economy as Japan slips into recession
0
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-02-14
Israeli government spokesperson says Israeli killed in rocket barrage from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-14
Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully
Lebanon News
2024-02-14
Gantz: The one responsible for launching rockets from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah but the Lebanese state, and the response will be soon and forcefully
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:43
Britain says it will take action over Navalny death
World News
09:43
Britain says it will take action over Navalny death
0
Middle East News
08:58
US CENTCOM conducts two self-defense strikes in Yemen
Middle East News
08:58
US CENTCOM conducts two self-defense strikes in Yemen
0
World News
07:56
Trump hit with $354.9 million penalty, 3-year ban in NY civil fraud case
World News
07:56
Trump hit with $354.9 million penalty, 3-year ban in NY civil fraud case
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Blinken: There is an 'exceptional' opportunity for Israel to integrate into the Middle East
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49
Blinken: There is an 'exceptional' opportunity for Israel to integrate into the Middle East
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
01:48
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
01:48
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
0
World News
2023-09-18
Italy tightens laws against illegal immigrants
World News
2023-09-18
Italy tightens laws against illegal immigrants
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
Lebanon News
2024-02-15
Strong Republic Bloc appeals to Constitutional Council against budget law
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-12
Saad Hariri's return to Lebanon: Commemorating 19 years since Rafic Hariri's assassination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:48
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
Press Highlights
02:48
Hezbollah-Amal support for Frangieh appears to decline: Al-Liwaa sources
2
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
Lebanon News
11:43
MP Mohammad Raad: Israeli forces dare to kill civilians, transforming areas into 'deserts'
3
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
Press Highlights
00:43
US State Department spokesperson addresses 'Hezbollah's destabilizing role,' affirms 'no negotiations with Iran'
4
Press Highlights
01:14
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
Press Highlights
01:14
Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war
5
Lebanon News
04:48
Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya
Lebanon News
04:48
Breaking: Building collapses near al-Madina al Riyadiya
6
Lebanon News
11:09
Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting
Lebanon News
11:09
Lebanon-US stress diplomatic resolution for lasting stability in southern borders: Mikati-Hochstein meeting
7
Lebanon News
06:51
LBCI sources: 'Dispute' with consortium linked to TotalEnergies' refusal to reduce deadline for seismic surveys
Lebanon News
06:51
LBCI sources: 'Dispute' with consortium linked to TotalEnergies' refusal to reduce deadline for seismic surveys
8
Lebanon Economy
01:48
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Lebanon Economy
01:48
S&P maintains negative outlook on Lebanon's local currency ratings, citing Israel-Hamas war's impact on security, economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More