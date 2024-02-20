Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust

World News
2024-02-20 | 14:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust

The United States announced on Tuesday its rejection of statements by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in which he likened the Israeli military campaign in Gaza to the Holocaust. 

This announcement came on the eve of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told journalists, "Obviously, we disagree with those comments. We have been quite clear that we do not believe that genocide has occurred in Gaza."

AFP 
 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Gaza

Israel

Brazil

Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva

Antony Blinken

Matthew Miller

LBCI Next
Russia detains dual US-Russian citizen for treason
Australia to double warships for 'biggest navy' since WWII
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

United States requests Israel to allow more fuel into Gaza Strip

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:23

Netanyahu states Israel would 'not pay any price' for release of Gaza hostages

LBCI
World News
2024-02-19

Brazilian President recalls ambassador in Israel for talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19

Israeli economy suffers with 19.4% Q4 drop as Gaza war continues

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:44

EU approves 13th sanctions package against Russia, says Belgium

LBCI
World News
04:08

UK's nuclear deterrent missile system misfires during test

LBCI
World News
04:03

Iran dismisses plan by UN nuclear watchdog head to visit next month

LBCI
World News
03:43

Russia's top general visits troops in Ukraine to discuss next steps

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20

Gaza's death toll rises to 29,195 people since Oct. 7 war started

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-21

Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:16

Ex-President Aoun cautions against Hezbollah using war as leverage in presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Tensions Rise: French warning signals Israeli action against Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:40

Banking Association's response to financial recovery strategy and legal action

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

Beirut's golden achievement: Ranking first place in economic resilience on World Tourism Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Withdrawal and loans: Effects of exchange rate fluctuations between LBP 15,000 and 25,000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

Choueifat disaster: Building collapse raises questions of legal responsibility, as toll rises

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Residential building in Basta area evacuated after collapse warnings: Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Agricultural sector in danger: Repercussions of Israeli attacks on Southern Lebanon's agriculture

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More