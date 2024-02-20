Washington rejects comparisons by Brazilian President of Israeli Campaign on Gaza to Holocaust

The United States announced on Tuesday its rejection of statements by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in which he likened the Israeli military campaign in Gaza to the Holocaust.



This announcement came on the eve of his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told journalists, "Obviously, we disagree with those comments. We have been quite clear that we do not believe that genocide has occurred in Gaza."



AFP