Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement
World News
2024-02-24 | 10:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday that they had signed a bilateral security agreement on the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion, coinciding with a similar agreement reached between Kyiv and Rome.
As he visits Ukraine, a statement from Trudeau's office noted that "this new and historic security agreement" includes providing financial and military assistance to Kyiv to the tune of $2.2 billion in the year 2024.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Canada
Bilateral Agreement
Financial Assistance
Military Assistance
Security
