Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement

World News
2024-02-24 | 10:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday that they had signed a bilateral security agreement on the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion, coinciding with a similar agreement reached between Kyiv and Rome.

As he visits Ukraine, a statement from Trudeau's office noted that "this new and historic security agreement" includes providing financial and military assistance to Kyiv to the tune of $2.2 billion in the year 2024.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Canada

Bilateral Agreement

Financial Assistance

Military Assistance

Security

LBCI Next
Hello Kitty theme park shut down in Tokyo over 'terrorist alert'
Blinken says Israel's new settlements in West Bank "inconsistent" with international law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:11

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Italy sign a bilateral security agreement

LBCI
World News
2024-02-23

Czechs line up Canada, Denmark and others to fund Ukraine for ammunition supplies

LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

Brazil at G20 meeting: UN Security Council 'paralysis' regarding Gaza and Ukraine is 'unacceptable'

LBCI
World News
2024-02-16

Wars in Gaza, Ukraine to dominate Munich Security Conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:00

Canadian Prime Minister accuses Putin of Navalny assassination

LBCI
World News
10:11

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Italy sign a bilateral security agreement

LBCI
World News
08:31

Russian Security Council Official vows retaliation against Western sanctions

LBCI
World News
06:17

Zelensky vows 'victory' on anniversary of Russian invasion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Israeli airstrike targets Rab El Thalathine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Fatah Movement's statement on the attack in Ain al-Hilweh during Gaza solidarity march

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-15

US National Security Advisor: It is 'inappropriate' for Israel to occupy Gaza in the long term

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-25

Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:37

Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
02:04

Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:43

Hezbollah targets Israeli military gathering on Cobra Hill with rockets, achieving direct hit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More