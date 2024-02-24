Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Canada sign a bilateral security agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Saturday that they had signed a bilateral security agreement on the second anniversary of the start of the Russian invasion, coinciding with a similar agreement reached between Kyiv and Rome.



As he visits Ukraine, a statement from Trudeau's office noted that "this new and historic security agreement" includes providing financial and military assistance to Kyiv to the tune of $2.2 billion in the year 2024.



AFP