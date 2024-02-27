Qatar to invest 10 billion euros in strategic sectors of French economy

World News
2024-02-27 | 14:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar to invest 10 billion euros in strategic sectors of French economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar to invest 10 billion euros in strategic sectors of French economy

France and Qatar have sealed a strategic partnership under which Qatar has agreed to channel 10 billion euros ($10.85 billion) into start-ups and investment funds in France between 2024 and 2030, the French presidency said in a statement.

The investments "to the mutual benefit of both countries" will target key sectors ranging from energy transition, semiconductor, aerospace, artificial intelligence, digital, health, hospitality and culture, it added.

The investment was announced as Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar's ruling emir, started a two-day visit to France on Tuesday, his first state visit to the country since his accession to the throne in 2013.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

France

Qatar

Investment

Funds

Presidency

LBCI Next
Russia bans gasoline exports for six months starting March
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:10

Qatar refuses to comment on Biden's statements regarding cessation of fighting in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: Russia considers Presidency as Lebanese internal matter

LBCI
World News
2024-02-26

Qatar's first fully official visit in 15 Years: discussing Gaza crisis with French President Macron

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25

Sullivan: US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar have agreed on 'basic contours' of hostage deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:52

Ambrey informs of incident west of Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
World News
14:17

Responding to Biden, Netanyahu states Israel's war stand has 'wide' US support

LBCI
World News
13:34

Pre-election stress tests 'push' internet outages in Russia, says lawmaker

LBCI
World News
13:12

OPEC+ to consider extending voluntary oil output cuts: Reuters sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-17

Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-21

Colonel Sandro Iervolino unveils Italy's unwavering support for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Tragic accident: Container collides with car carrying school kids in Batroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Israeli raids hit multiple locations in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:42

Hezbollah strikes Meron Air Surveillance Base in retaliation to Baalbek’s attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

UNIFIL sounds alarm over escalating fire exchanges in south Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Escalating conflict: Baalbek shelling and Lebanon's political challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

Lebanon delays response to French paper, awaits US intervention

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:31

Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

US warns of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More