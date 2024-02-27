News
Qatar to invest 10 billion euros in strategic sectors of French economy
World News
2024-02-27 | 14:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar to invest 10 billion euros in strategic sectors of French economy
France and Qatar have sealed a strategic partnership under which Qatar has agreed to channel 10 billion euros ($10.85 billion) into start-ups and investment funds in France between 2024 and 2030, the French presidency said in a statement.
The investments "to the mutual benefit of both countries" will target key sectors ranging from energy transition, semiconductor, aerospace, artificial intelligence, digital, health, hospitality and culture, it added.
The investment was announced as Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar's ruling emir, started a two-day visit to France on Tuesday, his first state visit to the country since his accession to the throne in 2013.
Reuters
