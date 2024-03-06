News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump and Biden dominate Super Tuesday contests
World News
2024-03-06 | 01:46
High views
Share
Share
6
min
Trump and Biden dominate Super Tuesday contests
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump swept to victory in statewide nominating contests across the country on Tuesday, setting up a historic rematch in November's general election despite low approval ratings for both candidates.
Trump won the Republican votes in a dozen states - including delegate-rich California and Texas - brushing aside former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, his lone remaining rival, who no longer has a viable path to the nomination. Her only win of the night thus far came in Vermont, Edison Research projected.
After a commanding performance across 15 states where more than one-third of Republican delegates were up for grabs on Super Tuesday, Trump had all but clinched his third consecutive presidential nomination despite facing a litany of criminal charges.
Trump and Biden trained their focus on each other as the results became clear. In a victory speech delivered at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, Trump focused on Biden's immigration policies and called him the "worst president" in history.
"Our cities are being overrun with migrant crime," he said, though crime data does not support that assertion.
In a statement, Biden again cast Trump as a threat to American democracy.
"Tonight's results leave the American people with a clear choice: Are we going to keep moving forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us backwards into the chaos, division, and darkness that defined his term in office?" Biden said.
Biden had been expected to sail through the Democratic contests, though a protest vote in Minnesota organized by activists opposed to his forceful support of Israel attracted unexpectedly strong results.
The "uncommitted" vote in Minnesota stood at nearly 20%, with more than half the estimated vote counted, according to Edison, higher than the 13% that a similar effort in Michigan drew last week. Biden nevertheless won Minnesota and 14 other states, including a mail-in vote in Iowa that ended on Tuesday.
He did suffer one loss, in the US territory of American Samoa's caucus, where entrepreneur Jason Palmer won 51 votes to Biden's 40, according to the American Samoa Democratic Party.
Another campaign between Trump, 77, and Biden, 81 - the first repeat US presidential matchup since 1956 - is one few Americans seem to want. Opinion polls show both Biden and Trump have low approval ratings among voters.
Immigration and the economy were leading concerns for Republican voters, Edison exit polls in California, North Carolina, and Virginia showed.
A majority of Republican voters in those states said they backed deporting illegal immigrants. Trump, who frequently denigrates migrants, has promised to mount the largest deportation effort in US history if elected.
Tuesday's results will only intensify the pressure on Haley to drop out of the race. She did not make a public appearance on Tuesday, and her campaign has not scheduled any events going forward.
In a statement, her spokesperson said the vote showed "there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump."
Line chart shows the number of delegates Nikki Haley and Donald Trump have gained for the Republican nomination for president as of March 4 plotted against the number of delegates up for grabs until Super Tuesday on March 5.
Line chart shows the number of delegates Nikki Haley and Donald Trump have gained for the Republican nomination for president as of March 4 plotted against the number of delegates up for grabs until Super Tuesday on March 5.
Voters were also casting ballots in down-ticket races.
In California, Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor in Trump's first impeachment trial, advanced to the general election to succeed the late Democratic US Senator Dianne Feinstein. His opponent will be former baseball player Steve Garvey, a Republican who finished ahead of Democratic US Representative Katie Porter.
California's electoral system, in which the top two candidates advance regardless of party, prompted Schiff's campaign to employ an unusual strategy: he ran advertisements designed to boost Garvey among Republican voters, figuring that Garvey would likely be a weaker opponent in November than Porter would be in the Democratic-leaning state.
In North Carolina, Trump-endorsed Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson won the Republican nomination for governor. Robinson, who would be the state's first Black executive, has drawn criticism for harsh comments about LGBTQ people, women, and Muslims.
He will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein in what will be one of the most hotly contested governor races in the country.
Pop megastar Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to vote in a post on Instagram, though she did not endorse specific candidates. Biden's campaign is hopeful Swift will eventually back his candidacy, as she did in 2020.
Haley's challenge has highlighted some of Trump's potential general election vulnerabilities. She has reached 40% in some state contests, performing particularly well among independent, well-educated, and suburban voters who could play a crucial role in battleground states in November.
About one-third of North Carolina voters said Trump would not be fit to serve as president if convicted of a crime, while in Virginia, 53% said he would be fit for the office if convicted.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Nikki Haley
United States
Elections
President
Vote
Next
Pro-Palestinian groups sue Canada over military exports to Israel
US Secretary of State discussed aid delivery to Gaza and ceasefire with Gantz
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:42
Nikki Haley withdraws from presidential race, paves the way for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden
World News
07:42
Nikki Haley withdraws from presidential race, paves the way for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Super Tuesday: Key day in US presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Super Tuesday: Key day in US presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
09:41
Lebanese Forces criticize Berri's 'obstruction' of presidential elections
Lebanon News
09:41
Lebanese Forces criticize Berri's 'obstruction' of presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-02
Franco-Lebanese ties: Joint efforts to expedite presidential elections and implement Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
2024-03-02
Franco-Lebanese ties: Joint efforts to expedite presidential elections and implement Resolution 1701
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:01
Last year stood as deadliest year for migrants, UN agency declares
World News
09:01
Last year stood as deadliest year for migrants, UN agency declares
0
World News
08:36
US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium
World News
08:36
US demands Iran to dilute its near-weapons-grade uranium
0
World News
07:42
Nikki Haley withdraws from presidential race, paves the way for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden
World News
07:42
Nikki Haley withdraws from presidential race, paves the way for a potential rematch between Trump and Biden
0
World News
04:38
Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants
World News
04:38
Kremlin: Russia does not recognize ICC arrest warrants
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition
Middle East News
2024-03-04
Russian warship arrives in Qatar for defense exhibition
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Erdogan: The West is the main culprit in the Gaza massacres
0
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52
Britain to warn Israel over famine in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:46
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
2
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
Variety and Tech
10:56
Meta's Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users
3
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
Lebanon News
14:22
Hezbollah strikes Israeli settlement: Direct hit and confirmed injuries
4
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
Press Highlights
00:26
Hochstein offers Lebanon economic incentives, promises swift return after Gaza truce
5
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
Lebanon News
11:47
Three civilians killed from one family due to Israeli airstrike in Houla, ongoing search for survivors
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanese state initiates roadmap to address Syrian refugee crisis: Mechanism unveiled
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Stalled ceasefire negotiations with Hamas: Israel's retreat on demands and internal discord
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:40
Hamas official: No exchange of hostages and captives without ceasefire declaration
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More