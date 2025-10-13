News
After Gaza, German leader urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace deal
World News
13-10-2025 | 09:06
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday urged Donald Trump to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine, after the US president brokered a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.
"We also hope that the American president will now use the influence he has exerted on the parties involved in the (Middle East) to work with us on the Russian government," Merz said in Egypt, where he was to attend a summit of world leaders including Trump.
