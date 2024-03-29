Pope leads Good Friday service ahead of Colosseum procession

World News
2024-03-29 | 12:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope leads Good Friday service ahead of Colosseum procession
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pope leads Good Friday service ahead of Colosseum procession

Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday service in St Peter's Basilica ahead of a night-time procession at Rome's Colosseum for the most sombre day in the Christian calendar, marking Jesus' death by crucifixion.

Good Friday leads on Sunday to Easter, the most important and joyous date in the Church's liturgical calendar - commemorating the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.

Francis will preside at an Easter Vigil service on Saturday and then on Sunday celebrate Easter Mass and read his twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) message and blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's.

Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday service in St Peter's Basilica ahead of a night-time procession at Rome's Colosseum for the most somber day in the Christian calendar, marking Jesus' death by crucifixion.

Good Friday leads on Sunday to Easter, the most important and joyous date in the Church's liturgical calendar - commemorating the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.

Francis will preside at an Easter Vigil service on Saturday and then on Sunday celebrate Easter Mass and read his twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) message and blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's.



Reuters

World News

Pope Francis

Good Friday

Service

Colosseum

Procession

Italy

Rome

LBCI Next
US takes another step to stop the flow of technology to Russia for weapons
Macron calls on G20 to reach consensus before inviting Putin to Rio de Janeiro summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-24

Pope Francis skips Palm Sunday homily but continues service

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Jerusalem's holy sites restricted: Palestinian Christians struggle to commemorate Good Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-27

Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Attackers in Moscow had 'contacts' in Ukraine: Russian security services

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:54

Moscow court sets ninth concert hall attack suspect under pre-trial custody

LBCI
World News
13:36

Ukraine downs Russian missiles over Odesa, injuring five people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Iran's arms export boom: A post-sanctions surge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Israeli army says it killed deputy commander of Hezbollah rocket and missiles unit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Gaza's buffer zone construction: New round of ceasefire negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-23

BDL's new circular: Limiting monthly withdrawals to $150 amid economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Syria-Israel tensions: Israeli attacks and armed group offensives in Aleppo

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More