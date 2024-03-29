News
Pope leads Good Friday service ahead of Colosseum procession
World News
2024-03-29 | 12:46
Pope leads Good Friday service ahead of Colosseum procession
Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday service in St Peter's Basilica ahead of a night-time procession at Rome's Colosseum for the most sombre day in the Christian calendar, marking Jesus' death by crucifixion.
Good Friday leads on Sunday to Easter, the most important and joyous date in the Church's liturgical calendar - commemorating the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.
Francis will preside at an Easter Vigil service on Saturday and then on Sunday celebrate Easter Mass and read his twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) message and blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's.
Pope Francis presided over a Good Friday service in St Peter's Basilica ahead of a night-time procession at Rome's Colosseum for the most somber day in the Christian calendar, marking Jesus' death by crucifixion.
Good Friday leads on Sunday to Easter, the most important and joyous date in the Church's liturgical calendar - commemorating the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.
Francis will preside at an Easter Vigil service on Saturday and then on Sunday celebrate Easter Mass and read his twice-annual "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) message and blessing from the central balcony of St. Peter's.
