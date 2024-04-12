Nearly 55 million people face hunger in West and Central Africa

World News
2024-04-12 | 09:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Nearly 55 million people face hunger in West and Central Africa
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Nearly 55 million people face hunger in West and Central Africa

Soaring prices have helped fuel a food crisis in West and Central Africa, where nearly 55 million people will struggle to feed themselves in the coming months, UN humanitarian agencies warned on Friday.

The number facing hunger during the June-August lean season has quadrupled over the last five years, they said, noting that economic challenges such as double-digit inflation and stagnating local production had become major drivers of the crisis, beyond recurrent conflicts in the region.

Among the worst-affected countries are Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Mali, where around 2,600 people in northern areas are likely to experience catastrophic hunger, said the World Food Program, UN children's agency UNICEF, and the Food and Agriculture Organization in a joint statement.

"The time to act is now. We need all partners to step up to prevent the situation from getting out of control," said Margot Vandervelden, WFP's acting regional director for West Africa.

Due to the food shortages, malnutrition is alarmingly high, the agencies said, estimating that 16.7 million children under the age of five are acutely malnourished across West and Central Africa.




Reuters

World News

People

Hunger

Africa

UN

LBCI Next
US does not expect to be drawn into war, predicts Iranian attack against Israel
Putin: Targeting Ukrainian energy facilities aims to 'disarm' Kyiv
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-11

Italy plans to invite African and South American countries to June G7 summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-06

Gulf Countries' Shift: From Oil to Minerals in Africa

LBCI
World News
2024-04-06

Following dam collapse, 4000 people evacuated from Russian Ural Mountains

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23

Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Retaliation and preparations: Iran's threat to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Inside Israel: High alert among Israelis amid Iran tensions

LBCI
World News
12:19

Poland warns against travel to Israel, Palestine and Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:06

US sanctions target Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida and drone program leaders

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-04

The International Atomic Energy Agency indicates decrease in Iran's enriched uranium stockpile

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-21

Ancelotti: "I'll never talk about Brazil. I'm Real Madrid's coach."

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Geagea: Our confrontation is not for revenge or reaction

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Rahi during Sleiman's funeral: Some Syrian refugees have become a threat to the Lebanese. Who benefits from this chaos?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Nasser Yassin to LBCI: Any crime now heightens tension, divides nation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:36

Bloomberg, citing informed sources: Israel is preparing for a possible and direct Iranian attack or through its proxies, in the next 48 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
06:20

France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21

Israeli defense minister: A direct Iranian attack would require appropriate response

LBCI
Middle East News
00:03

Iran aims to contain fallout in Israel response, 'will not be hasty'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Bou Habib advocates for Greek mediation in Middle East crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More