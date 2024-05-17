US Defense Secretary urges Israeli counterpart to protect civilians before Rafah operation

2024-05-17 | 00:21
US Defense Secretary urges Israeli counterpart to protect civilians before Rafah operation
US Defense Secretary urges Israeli counterpart to protect civilians before Rafah operation

The US Department of Defense stated on Thursday that Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a phone call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, stressed the "unquestionable necessity" of protecting civilians and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid before any potential military operation in Rafah.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Lloyd Austin

Yoav Gallant

Military

Operation

Rafah

Gaza

Civilians

Israel

North Korea leader's sister denies weapons exchange with Russia
US explores easing sanctions on Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler
