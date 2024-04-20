Russian war correspondent killed by Ukrainian drone

World News
2024-04-20 | 01:51
High views
Russian war correspondent killed by Ukrainian drone
2min
Russian war correspondent killed by Ukrainian drone

Russian war correspondent Semyon Eremin, who worked for the Russian daily Izvestia, was killed on Friday in a Ukrainian drone attack in southeastern Ukraine, the newspaper said.

Izvestia said Eremin, 42, died of wounds suffered when a Ukrainian drone attacked while he was returning from a trip to a Russian unit in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Izvestia war correspondent Semyon Eremin was killed on April 19 during an attack by Ukrainian FPV drones in the Zaporizhzhia direction where he had gone to film a report," Izvestia said.

His last report was about Russia's side of the drone war, Izvestia said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Izvestia said Eremin had sent reports from many of the hottest battles in Ukraine's eastern regions during the 25-month-old war, including Mariupol, besieged by Russian troops for nearly three months in 2022.

He had also reported from Maryinka and Vuhledar, towns at the center of many months of heavy fighting.

Intense drone and artillery battles - along with punitive restrictions on journalists on both sides of the 1000 km (600 miles) front - have made the Ukraine war very dangerous and very difficult to cover.

At least 15 journalists have been killed in the war in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, a nonprofit organization that promotes press freedom worldwide.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

War

Correspondent

Semyon Eremin

Ukraine

Drone

Attack

