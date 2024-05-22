News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US-Saudi defense deal with civil nuclear component nears completion
World News
2024-05-22 | 00:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US-Saudi defense deal with civil nuclear component nears completion
The US and Saudi Arabia have reached a "near final set of arrangements" for a defense pact that includes a civil nuclear component but obstacles remain for a broader regional deal that would normalize relations between Israel and Riyadh, a senior US official said on Tuesday.
The official said the bilateral deal was "more or less complete," but cautioned that certain elements, including a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood and steps on stabilizing war-torn Gaza, still needed to be completed.
"It is not done. Nobody here is going to say this is, you know, just right around the corner," the Biden administration official said on condition of anonymity.
The official briefed reporters following a Middle East visit by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The US-Saudi agreement is intended as part of a Middle East "grand bargain" to reshape the volatile region that President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to revive after it was derailed by Hamas’ Oct. 7 cross-border attack on Israel and the outbreak of war in Gaza.
Some experts have called it a long shot due to the many stumbling blocks.
Netanyahu’s resistance to committing to an eventual Palestinian state, something the US is pushing for and the Saudis have demanded, is a major obstacle.
US and Saudi negotiators are seeking to complete an accord that would call for formal US guarantees to defend the kingdom as well as Saudi access to more advanced US weaponry, in return for halting Chinese arms purchases and restricting Beijing’s investment in the country, people familiar with the matter have said.
“We now have a near final set of arrangements, which will be the bilateral elements of this deal,” the official said.
But any Saudi pact is likely to face opposition in Congress, where many lawmakers have denounced Riyadh for intervention in Yemen, moves to prop up oil prices, and its role in the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The senior official said on Tuesday that the deal would include US civilian nuclear cooperation for the Saudis structured by nonproliferation experts in a "rigorous way."
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, wants US assistance and technology to develop its own nuclear energy program.
On Sullivan’s meetings in Israel, the official said Israeli officials had "incorporated" and were taking seriously many of the concerns raised by the US in planning for the military campaign in the refugee-packed city of Rafah in southern Gaza. But the official declined to elaborate.
"We're not here to kind of green-light Israeli military operations," the official added. "We're here to express concerns."
Biden has opposed a full-scale Israeli ground offensive in Rafah because of the risk of further heavy civilian casualties.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Saudi Arabia
Nuclear
Civil Defense
Deal
Riyadh
Next
Trump's adviser urges sanctions on ICC officials after meeting Netanyahu: Reuters
Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-23
Blinken may visit Saudi Arabia as Biden Administration pursues 'mega-deal' for Saudi-Israel normalization: Axios
World News
2024-04-23
Blinken may visit Saudi Arabia as Biden Administration pursues 'mega-deal' for Saudi-Israel normalization: Axios
0
Middle East News
2024-03-20
Saudi cabinet approves deal to establish regional IMF office in Riyadh
Middle East News
2024-03-20
Saudi cabinet approves deal to establish regional IMF office in Riyadh
0
World News
11:03
Russia says it has begun military exercises on preparing and using nuclear weapons
World News
11:03
Russia says it has begun military exercises on preparing and using nuclear weapons
0
World News
2024-05-21
White House: US, Saudis close to deal on defense pact
World News
2024-05-21
White House: US, Saudis close to deal on defense pact
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:04
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine after Qatar-mediated agreement
World News
06:04
Russia hands over six children to Ukraine after Qatar-mediated agreement
0
World News
06:03
Beijing imposes sanctions on US defense companies
World News
06:03
Beijing imposes sanctions on US defense companies
0
World News
05:34
Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday
World News
05:34
Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday
0
World News
03:38
Russian Ministry of Defense proposes revising the boundaries of territorial waters in Baltic Sea
World News
03:38
Russian Ministry of Defense proposes revising the boundaries of territorial waters in Baltic Sea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-02
US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington
World News
2023-08-02
US invites China's new foreign minister to Washington
0
World News
05:34
Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday
World News
05:34
Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday
0
World News
00:03
US-Saudi defense deal with civil nuclear component nears completion
World News
00:03
US-Saudi defense deal with civil nuclear component nears completion
0
World News
02:41
Spain to announce recognition of Palestinian State on Wednesday
World News
02:41
Spain to announce recognition of Palestinian State on Wednesday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
Lebanon News
09:16
LBCI sources: 400 Turkish pistols seized at Tripoli Port hidden among iron plates
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures
4
Middle East News
08:28
At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile
Middle East News
08:28
At least ten people die in Egypt after passenger bus falls into the Nile
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
The Associated Press condemns Israel's suspension of live broadcast service from covering Gaza
6
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
Middle East News
00:42
Thousands gather in Tehran for the funeral of President Raisi
7
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
World News
16:00
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
8
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Lebanon News
04:01
Berri leads delegation to Tehran to offer condolences for Raisi, Abdollahian, and companions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More