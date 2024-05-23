Yellen expresses concerns over Israeli threats to cut off Palestinian banks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she was concerned by a threat from Israel to cut off Palestinian banks from their Israeli correspondent banks, a move that would close a critical lifeline for the Palestinian economy.



Yellen said in prepared remarks ahead of a G7 finance ministers meeting in Italy on Thursday that the US and its partners “need to do everything possible to increase humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, to curtail violence in the West Bank, and to stabilize the West Bank’s economy.”



