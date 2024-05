The United Nations General Assembly voted on Thursday in favor of designating a global day to commemorate the Srebrenica massacre that occurred in 1995, despite strong opposition from Bosnian Serbs and Serbia.

The resolution, drafted by Germany and Rwanda, received 84 votes in favor, 19 votes against, with 68 abstentions.

Thus, July 11th will be designated as the 'International Day of Reflection and Remembrance for the 1995 Srebrenica Genocide.'

