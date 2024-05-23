Serbian President warns of potential 'political chaos' from declaring Srebrenica massacre memorial day

World News
2024-05-23 | 10:59
High views
Serbian President warns of potential 'political chaos' from declaring Srebrenica massacre memorial day

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić warned on Thursday that the upcoming vote in the United Nations General Assembly on designating a global day to commemorate the genocide in Srebrenica in Bosnia could "cause political chaos."

He announced in the Assembly hall before the vote that this decision "will reopen old wounds and cause political chaos, not only in our region but also here."

AFP

World News

Serbian President

Aleksandar Vučić

United Nations

Memorial Day

Political Chaos

Genocide

