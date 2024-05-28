News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Philippine authorities say seven dead after storm
World News
2024-05-28 | 00:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Philippine authorities say seven dead after storm
Philippine authorities said at least seven people had been killed by tropical storm Ewiniar, which hit the country on the weekend, and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Tuesday that search and rescue efforts would continue.
Ewiniar brought strong winds and heavy rain in provinces south of the capital, shutting down airports and seaports and disrupting power supply.
The storm was heading towards east coast of Japan on Tuesday, with sustained winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (80 mph) and gustiness of up to 160 kph (100 mph).
A 14-year-old girl was confirmed dead in southern Misamis Oriental province after a tree fell on a parked vehicle she was boarding. Another student was injured, the national disaster agency said in a report.
In Quezon province, east of the capital, six people were reported dead, police major Elizabeth Capistrano told DWPM radio station. Among the deceased were two men, aged 56 and 22, who drowned, and a 39-year-old man who was hit by a falling tree.
Marcos, speaking ahead of a state visit to Brunei, said the storm affected nearly 27,000 people and disrupted operations of three airports and nine seaports over the weekend.
Ewiniar was the first tropical storm to hit the Philippines this year. The Southeast Asian nation sees an average of 20 storms annually, often resulting in heavy rains, strong winds, and deadly landslides.
Reuters
World News
Philippine
Storm
Tropical
Ewiniar
Quezon
Power
Next
Canada pledges more visas for Gazans
US storms kill at least 21 across four states
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:19
US storms kill at least 21 across four states
World News
00:19
US storms kill at least 21 across four states
0
World News
00:12
Russia to build Central Asia's first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
World News
00:12
Russia to build Central Asia's first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Erdogan vows that Turkey 'will do everything in its power' to hold Israel accountable following strikes on Rafah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:14
British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes
World News
05:14
British FM says Israeli military must launch swift probe into Rafah airstrikes
0
World News
03:15
Spain to recognize Palestinian state run by PNA with East Jerusalem as capital: Spanish PM
World News
03:15
Spain to recognize Palestinian state run by PNA with East Jerusalem as capital: Spanish PM
0
World News
02:06
Spain, Ireland, Norway set to recognize Palestinian State
World News
02:06
Spain, Ireland, Norway set to recognize Palestinian State
0
World News
01:39
China calls for Red Sea attacks on ships to end
World News
01:39
China calls for Red Sea attacks on ships to end
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-08-27
North Korea reopens borders for overseas residents
World News
2023-08-27
North Korea reopens borders for overseas residents
0
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
0
Middle East News
06:33
Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles
Middle East News
06:33
Ambrey: Vessel tilts off of Yemen's coast after attack by missiles
0
Middle East News
2024-05-25
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'
Middle East News
2024-05-25
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel
Lebanon News
14:13
Hezbollah says it launched 'dozens' of rockets toward Israel
3
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
11:32
Lebanon 'sounds alarm' at Brussels Conference: No return to status quo in Syrian refugee crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:28
Collaboration efforts: TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy expand partnership to solar power in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
Lebanon News
01:09
Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery
6
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Middle East News
09:27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
7
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:54
Israeli strike kills one person near hospital in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:17
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More