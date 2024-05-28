White House: US weighs additional sanction steps as Russia shifts war footing

World News
2024-05-28 | 11:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House: US weighs additional sanction steps as Russia shifts war footing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
White House: US weighs additional sanction steps as Russia shifts war footing

The United States and its partners are prepared to use sanctions and export controls to prevent China-Russia trade that threatens their security amid the ongoing Ukraine war, a White House official said on Tuesday.

White House Deputy National Security Adviser For International Economics Daleep Singh said the countries could take further action to increase the cost of Russia using a shadow fleet to evade the Group of Seven countries' oil price cap.

They could also broaden current sanctions language regarding financial facilitation given Moscow's moves to shift its economy to war footing, he said.

"Of course there are risks involved in mobilizing these assets, the policy is all about tradeoffs," Singh told an event at the Brookings Institution. "I think sanctions are doing their job, relative to the objectives that we set."

Singh said the G7 leaders' summit next month was the best chance to shore up Ukraine's financing gap by working out a plan to monetize around $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, a move he said was risky but necessary.



Reuters
 

World News

White House

US

Sanction

Russia

War

LBCI Next
South Korea: Envoys condemn North Korea satellite launch
Canada is 'horrified' by Israeli attack in Rafah, calls for immediate ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-01

The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2024-03-28

White House says US passed written warning of Moscow attack to Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-05-24

EU to sanction 9 Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia, including defense minister

LBCI
World News
2024-05-24

South Korea and Japan unveil sanctions over alleged Russia-North Korea arms trade

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Palestinian statehood: European Union divided as Ireland, Spain, and Norway recognize Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-06

TMC: One dead and 6 injured in 6 traffic accidents during the past 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-29

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Russia announces its control over an additional village in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:09

Hezbollah targets Ramyeh site with guided missiles and artillery

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns 'brutal' Israeli attacks on Gaza: Urges global action

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More