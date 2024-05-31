News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran uses criminal networks in Sweden, Swedish security service says
World News
2024-05-31 | 00:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iran uses criminal networks in Sweden, Swedish security service says
Sweden's security service said on Thursday that the Iranian government had been using criminal networks within Sweden to carry out violent acts against other states, groups, and individuals.
The Security Service said that Iran had targeted the interests of other states in Sweden, and specifically Israel, and had also sought to act against Iranian dissident groups and individuals from the Iranian diaspora.
"The Security Service can now confirm that criminal networks in Sweden are proxies that Iran uses," Daniel Stenling, head of Counter-Intelligence at the service, told a news conference.
There was no immediate response from Iran's foreign ministry to a Reuters request for comment on the Swedish statement.
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told news agency TT the Iranian chargé d'affaires in Stockholm would be summoned on Friday.
"It is deeply worrying that a foreign power, in this case Iran, should have used criminal networks to commit or instigate crimes in Sweden," he said.
Sweden has been plagued by gang violence for years, and in 2023, 55 people were shot dead, and an additional 109 were injured in 363 different shootings. The rest of the Nordic countries had a combined total of six dead shot dead during that period.
Following a suspected shooting incident near Israel's embassy in Stockholm in May and the discovery of an explosive device outside the same embassy in January, Swedish police increased security around Israeli and Jewish interests within the country.
The Security Service declined to comment on specific attacks, but according to a statement obtained by Reuters from an Israeli official, the January incident was carried out by a criminal gang on behalf of Iran.
"Using proxies and exploiting the increasing number of antisemitic incidents against Israel is Iran's way of avoiding leaving its fingerprints on the terrorism it promotes," the statement read.
Stenling said the Security Service saw no reason to doubt the Israeli intelligence but declined to comment on specific details, saying it could compromise ongoing investigations.
The Security Service said the terrorism threat level assessment remained at 4 on a scale of 5, to which it was raised in 2023 after Koran burnings by individuals in Sweden outraged Muslims in several countries and triggered jihadist threats.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Sweden
Iran
Criminal
Security
Israel
Next
US officials: Biden allows Ukraine limited use of US arms to strike inside Russia
Russia not invited to Normandy landings anniversary celebrations on June 6: Elysee Palace
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:09
Iran's using gangs in Sweden to target Israel, other countries: Swedish Security Service
World News
11:09
Iran's using gangs in Sweden to target Israel, other countries: Swedish Security Service
0
Middle East News
2024-04-24
Iran and Pakistan urge the UN Security Council to take action against Israel
Middle East News
2024-04-24
Iran and Pakistan urge the UN Security Council to take action against Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Israeli National Security Minister in a post after reports of an Israeli attack on Iran: "Feeble!"
Middle East News
2024-04-19
Israeli National Security Minister in a post after reports of an Israeli attack on Iran: "Feeble!"
0
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Biden affirms US' commitment to Israel's security, vows to enforce accountability on Iran with recent sanctions
Middle East News
2024-04-18
Biden affirms US' commitment to Israel's security, vows to enforce accountability on Iran with recent sanctions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:50
China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis
World News
02:50
China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis
0
World News
02:26
US-China meeting, Philippines president in spotlight at security summit
World News
02:26
US-China meeting, Philippines president in spotlight at security summit
0
World News
01:49
Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire
World News
01:49
Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire
0
World News
01:43
Police officer among three killed in Minneapolis shooting
World News
01:43
Police officer among three killed in Minneapolis shooting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Middle East News
2024-05-27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
0
Lebanon News
14:13
Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement
Lebanon News
14:13
Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement
0
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:37
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
Middle East News
11:37
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
2
Lebanon News
14:32
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
14:32
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
3
Lebanon News
10:15
Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states
Lebanon News
10:15
Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states
4
Lebanon News
14:13
Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement
Lebanon News
14:13
Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement
5
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
6
Lebanon News
10:53
Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:53
Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
8
Lebanon News
08:25
Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source
Lebanon News
08:25
Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More