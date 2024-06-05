Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine

The Élysée announced on Wednesday that French President Emmanuel Macron "will participate" in the peace summit on Ukraine, scheduled to be held in Switzerland in mid-June.



The French presidency clarified that in addition to the "permanent" military support for Ukraine, France intends to provide "its political and diplomatic support."



Ukraine hopes to garner broad international support during this summit by presenting the conditions it deems necessary to end the war against Russia.



More than a hundred countries and organizations participating in the summit have pledged, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who urged countries in the Asia-Pacific region to participate as well.



Some heads of state, including US President Joe Biden, have announced their non-participation.



However, the United States will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris, as announced by the White House on Monday.



