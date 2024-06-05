Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections

2024-06-05 | 14:04
Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections
Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Wednesday that "there is no difference" for Russia whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump wins in the US elections this year.

When asked during a press conference with foreign media about what the victory of either candidate might mean for US-Russian relations, Putin replied, saying, "Overall, there is no difference."

