France passes law to combat foreign interference

World News
2024-06-06 | 01:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France passes law to combat foreign interference
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France passes law to combat foreign interference

French lawmakers definitively passed a law on Wednesday that strengthens the legislative arsenal to counter foreign interference amid growing tensions related to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Four days before the European elections on June 9, the bill proposed by the majority of President Emmanuel Macron's party (La République En Marche) was approved with a large final vote in the National Assembly, with a majority of 138 votes in favor and 10 votes against.

The proposed law notably includes the establishment of a national register of influence and measures to freeze financial assets, as well as enhancing efforts to counter interference through monitoring algorithms currently focused on counterterrorism.

AFP

World News

France

Law

Foreign Interference

War

Ukraine

Gaza

LBCI Next
Bloomberg: Colombia demands restrictions on coal sales to Israel
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following Ukrainian drone attack
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
World News
2024-04-03

Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'

LBCI
World News
08:13

UN warns of food insecurity in Gaza, Haiti, Mali, and Sudan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04

Biden says Netanyahu could be prolonging Gaza war for political aims

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:00

Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village

LBCI
World News
03:40

Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks

LBCI
World News
03:35

Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections

LBCI
World News
03:25

Russia: OPEC+ agreement achieves balance in energy markets

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-20

Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20

Gallant tells Sullivan: Israel intends to broaden Rafah sweep

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Philippines urges China to allow scrutiny of disputed shoal

LBCI
World News
2024-05-18

Pakistan summons Kyrgyz envoy after violence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:28

LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More