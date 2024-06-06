France passes law to combat foreign interference

French lawmakers definitively passed a law on Wednesday that strengthens the legislative arsenal to counter foreign interference amid growing tensions related to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.



Four days before the European elections on June 9, the bill proposed by the majority of President Emmanuel Macron's party (La République En Marche) was approved with a large final vote in the National Assembly, with a majority of 138 votes in favor and 10 votes against.



The proposed law notably includes the establishment of a national register of influence and measures to freeze financial assets, as well as enhancing efforts to counter interference through monitoring algorithms currently focused on counterterrorism.



AFP