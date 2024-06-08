Macron welcomes Biden at Arc de Triomphe at start of state visit

2024-06-08 | 07:00
Macron welcomes Biden at Arc de Triomphe at start of state visit
Macron welcomes Biden at Arc de Triomphe at start of state visit

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Joe Biden at Paris' Arc de Triomphe at the start of the US leader's state visit to France on Saturday.

The two presidents were due to walk down the Champs-Elysees. Biden has been in France since Wednesday and took part in commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that changed the course of the Second World War.

AFP

Joe Bidem

France

Visit

Arc de Triomphe

