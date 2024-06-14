France's far-right Le Pen pledges 'unity government' if party wins

2024-06-14
France's far-right Le Pen pledges 'unity government' if party wins

France's Marine Le Pen on Friday said her far-right party could win upcoming snap parliamentary elections and form a "national unity government" if it did.

"We have the possibility of winning these elections, of forming a national unity government.... We need to pull France out of the rut," she said, adding it would be up to party leader Jordan Bardella to "choose his team" when the time came.

