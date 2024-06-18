Malaysia prepares to join BRICS economic group

World News
2024-06-18 | 01:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Malaysia prepares to join BRICS economic group
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Malaysia prepares to join BRICS economic group

Malaysia is preparing to join the BRICS group of emerging economies, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in an interview with Chinese media outlet Guancha.

The BRICS group of nations originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which gave it the acronym.

The group last year began to expand its membership as it looks to challenge a world order dominated by Western economies, with Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates joining and more than 40 countries expressing interest.

"We have made a decision, we will be placing the formal procedures soon... we are just waiting for the final results from the government in South Africa," Anwar said, according to a video of the interview posted by Guancha on Sunday.

A representative from Anwar's office on Tuesday confirmed his comments to Reuters.

During the interview, he did not provide further details on the application process.

Anwar's comments came ahead of a three-day visit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang this week as part of celebrations marking the 50th year of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

Malaysia and China are expected to sign several deals during Li's visit, including renewing a five-year trade and economic cooperation agreement.

Reuters

World News

Malaysia

BRICS

Economy

Anwar Ibrahim

China

LBCI Next
Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings
Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:07

China urges NATO to 'stop shifting blame' over Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
11:29

NATO chief says West should 'impose a cost' on China for Russia support

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Philippine military says China claims on South China Sea collision 'deceptive and misleading'

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Taiwan's Defense Minister says his country does not seek war with China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:44

UN: Civilian deaths in conflicts soared 72% globally in 2023

LBCI
World News
04:07

China urges NATO to 'stop shifting blame' over Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
03:14

Putin congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election

LBCI
World News
02:31

Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09

Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

Blinken: 100% of Gaza's population suffers from 'high levels of acute food insecurity'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05

Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
00:22

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

On the Brink of a New Cold War? Russia and the US Flex Military Muscles Near Cuba

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More