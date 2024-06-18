UN: Civilian deaths in conflicts soared 72% globally in 2023

Civilian deaths due to armed conflicts around the world soared 72 percent last year, the UN rights chief said Tuesday, voicing alarm at the proportion of women and children killed.



"In 2023, data gathered by my Office shows the number of civilian deaths in armed conflict soared by 72 percent," Volker Turk told the opening of a United Human Rights Council session, adding that data indicated "the proportion of women killed in 2023 doubled, and that of children tripled."



AFP