President Emmanuel Macron on Monday warned that the election policies of his far-right and hard-left opponents could to "civil war," speaking as France prepares for a snap vote this weekend.



Speaking on the podcast "Generation Do It Yourself", Macron said that the far-right RN party "divides and pushes towards civil war."



He also said that the hard-left France Unbowed party proposes "a form of communitarianism," adding that "civil war follows on from that too."



AFP