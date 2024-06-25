Kenya police fire rubber bullets at youth protesters in Nairobi

World News
2024-06-25 | 05:14
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Kenya police fire rubber bullets at youth protesters in Nairobi
Kenya police fire rubber bullets at youth protesters in Nairobi

Kenyan police fired rubber bullets to disperse young protesters in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday, AFP journalists saw, escalating tensions as demonstrators rallied across the country against the government's proposed tax hikes.

"Get the rubber bullets from the box," a police officer told his colleagues, according to an AFP journalist who overheard the conversation before they started firing in the air and at the protesters.

AFP 
 

