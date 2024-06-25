News
Kenya police fire rubber bullets at youth protesters in Nairobi
World News
2024-06-25 | 05:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kenya police fire rubber bullets at youth protesters in Nairobi
Kenyan police fired rubber bullets to disperse young protesters in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday, AFP journalists saw, escalating tensions as demonstrators rallied across the country against the government's proposed tax hikes.
"Get the rubber bullets from the box," a police officer told his colleagues, according to an AFP journalist who overheard the conversation before they started firing in the air and at the protesters.
AFP
World News
Kenya
Nairobi
Police
Rubber
Bullets
Tax
