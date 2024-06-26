At least 13 people were killed in protests on Tuesday in Kenya, an official from the country's main doctors' association told AFP after anti-tax hike rallies turned violent and police opened fire.



"So far, we have at least 13 people killed, but this is not the final number," Simon Kigondu, president of the Kenya Medical Association said on Wednesday, adding that he had never seen "such level of violence against unarmed people."



AFP