At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests

2024-06-29 | 02:09
At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests
At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests

At least 30 people died in protests in Kenya this week sparked by a government drive to substantially raise taxes in the East African country, Human Rights Watch monitor said Saturday.

"Kenyan security forces shot directly into crowds of protesters on (Tuesday) June 25, 2024, including protesters who were fleeing," it said in a statement.

"Shooting directly into crowds without justification, including as protesters try to flee, is completely unacceptable under Kenyan and international law," said Otsieno Namwaya, associate Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

AFP

