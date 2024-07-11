News
Norway to donate $93 million to Ukraine for air defense
World News
2024-07-11
Share
Share
Share
0
min
Norway to donate $93 million to Ukraine for air defense
Norway will donate 1 billion crowns ($92.69 million) in support to Ukraine for its air defense, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said at the NATO summit in Washington on Thursday.
The donation comes a day after Norway announced it would give six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to help it in defense efforts against Russian air attacks.
"The Ukrainians need more air defense to protect their population from Russian bombs and missiles," Stoere said in a statement.
Reuters
World News
Norway
Donate
Million
Ukraine
Air
Defense
