Trump's website features image of his face to raise funds
World News
2024-07-15 | 08:47
Trump's website features image of his face to raise funds
Former US President Donald Trump's website featured an image of him with a bloodied face on Monday morning to urge supporters to donate to his campaign and come together in the spirit of unity and peace following this weekend's shooting.
The website redirected prospective donors to a page on fundraising platform WinRed that shows a black and white image taken by an Associated Press photographer that Trump has described as "iconic."
It shows the Republican candidate's face streaked with blood and his fist raised in defiance after a bullet pierced his upper right ear at a rally in Pennsylvania. The image was captioned with the words "FEAR NOT" written in upper case letters.
A message below the image read: "Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again." The page also carried Trump's signature and gave visitors to the website options to contribute at different levels.
In an interview published late on Sunday by the New York Post, Trump spoke about the images taken of him immediately after he was shot, including the photo featured on his campaign website.
"A lot of people say it's the most iconic photo they've ever seen," Trump was quoted as saying in the New York Post. "They're right and I didn't die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture."
Trump, who is running against Democratic US President Joe Biden in November's election, was shot by a 20-year-old man with a semiautomatic rifle on Saturday at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, authorities said.
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210', has died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.
One Trump supporter who attended the rally was killed, two others were wounded and the suspect was shot dead by security agents. The FBI said it was investigating the shooting as an assassination attempt.
Leaders of both the Republican and Democratic parties, including Trump and Biden, appealed to the bitterly divided country to unite and maintain calm after the shooting.
A GoFundMe campaign backed by Trump for the victims of the shooting at the former president's rally had raised over $3.5 million by the end of Sunday.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
United States
Shooting
Campaign
Fund
