News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Poland calls on EU to bolster ties with US to counter Russian 'disinformation'
World News
2024-07-21 | 01:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Poland calls on EU to bolster ties with US to counter Russian 'disinformation'
Poland wants the European Union to launch a campaign in the United States to raise awareness with the American public about the importance of the joint relationship.
In a paper prepared for an EU foreign ministers' meeting on Monday, Poland calls for positive action ahead of the US presidential election on Nov. 5 to counter what it describes as Russian "disinformation" aimed at sowing division between the EU and Washington.
"At this critical moment in history, it is imperative that we collectively take swift and robust action to strengthen the transatlantic relations through strategic communication about the EU in the US," the paper, seen by Reuters, says.
It adds: "This means scaling up our de-bunking and, even more importantly, pre-bunking of Russian disinformation and launching campaigns which set the record straight about where Europe stands today and about the benefits of diplomacy, collective security, and open society."
The Kremlin has said it would not meddle in the November US election. It has also dismissed US allegations that it orchestrated campaigns to sway the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.
Poland's paper said Russian state media and online accounts tied to the Kremlin were spreading and amplifying misleading content about US immigration and border security, misstating the impact of immigration, highlighting stories about crimes committed by immigrants, and warning of dire consequences if the US does not crack down at its border with Mexico.
"We should expect much more is to come, as eroding support for Ukraine remains Russia's top priority. We need to remind the American public, especially the younger generation of the deliverables our decades-long partnership has brought to the US economy," the paper said.
Poland has said it has been the target of numerous Russian attempts at destabilization and election interference because of its role in supplying military aid to its neighbor Ukraine, allegations Russia has dismissed.
"We should raise awareness among the American public about the size of European aid to Ukraine and how that effort helps save Ukrainian lives," the Polish paper said in reference to claims by US presidential candidate Donald Trump that European aid to Ukraine was much smaller than that of the US.
Reuters
World News
Poland
European Union
United States
Campaign
Next
US advises against travel to Bangladesh due to 'civil unrest'
Trump's former doctor gives new details on gunshot wound
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-19
Biden 'absolutely' staying in US presidential race: Campaign chair
World News
2024-07-19
Biden 'absolutely' staying in US presidential race: Campaign chair
0
World News
2024-07-14
Poland's Duda calls attack on Trump 'moment of shock' for democracy
World News
2024-07-14
Poland's Duda calls attack on Trump 'moment of shock' for democracy
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-13
Axios quoting an Israeli official: We did not inform the United States of the attack on Khan Yunis
0
World News
2024-07-13
Poland to spend 5% of GDP on defense in 2025
World News
2024-07-13
Poland to spend 5% of GDP on defense in 2025
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:47
Russia says intercepted US bomber planes over Arctic
World News
04:47
Russia says intercepted US bomber planes over Arctic
0
World News
03:57
Netanyahu to meet Biden on Tuesday in Washington: PM's office
World News
03:57
Netanyahu to meet Biden on Tuesday in Washington: PM's office
0
World News
01:37
US advises against travel to Bangladesh due to 'civil unrest'
World News
01:37
US advises against travel to Bangladesh due to 'civil unrest'
0
World News
01:14
Trump's former doctor gives new details on gunshot wound
World News
01:14
Trump's former doctor gives new details on gunshot wound
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-20
300 Bangladesh police injured in Friday unrest: Spokesman to AFP
World News
2024-07-20
300 Bangladesh police injured in Friday unrest: Spokesman to AFP
0
World News
01:07
Greek border guard injured by shots near northern border with Turkey
World News
01:07
Greek border guard injured by shots near northern border with Turkey
0
World News
01:14
Trump's former doctor gives new details on gunshot wound
World News
01:14
Trump's former doctor gives new details on gunshot wound
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:44
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:44
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:51
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm
Lebanon News
15:51
Hezbollah ammunition depot hit by Israeli strikes, causing massive explosions: Reuters sources confirm
2
Lebanon News
15:25
Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)
Lebanon News
15:25
Israeli airstrike hits southern Lebanon's Aadloun - El Zahrani, successive explosions reported (Video)
3
Lebanon News
08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
Lebanon News
08:24
Drone strike targets empty SUV in Burj Al-Muluk, injures several Syrians
4
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry highlights advisory opinion of ICJ: Affirms necessity of establishing independent Palestinian state
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu hesitates on Hamas deal, delays approval before US visit
6
Middle East News
02:47
Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles
Middle East News
02:47
Houthis say they targeted Israel's Eilat with several ballistic missiles
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:44
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:44
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
8
Middle East News
00:14
Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
00:14
Israeli military shoots down missile fired from Yemen
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More