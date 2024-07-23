Bangladesh arrest total passes 2,500: AFP tally

2024-07-23 | 03:27
Bangladesh arrest total passes 2,500: AFP tally
Bangladesh arrest total passes 2,500: AFP tally

The number of arrests in days of violence in Bangladesh passed the 2,500 mark in an AFP tally on Tuesday, after protests over employment quotas sparked widespread unrest.

Police officials in Dhaka, Chittagong, and other locations gave AFP further details of detentions that brought the total held to 2,580.

