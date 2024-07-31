US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions

2024-07-31 | 14:34
US states strikes on Tehran, Beirut 'don't help' tensions

An Israeli strike that killed a Hezbollah commander in Beirut and a strike that killed the political leader of Hamas in Tehran "don't help" regional tensions but there are no signs of an imminent wider conflict, the White House said Wednesday.

"These reports over the last 24, 48 hours certainly don't help with the temperature going down," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "We're obviously concerned about escalation."

AFP
 

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Strike

Hezbollah

Beirut

Hamas

Tehran

White House

