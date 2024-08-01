News
Al Assi (Al Bayt Al Abyad)
US allies made 'bold and brave decisions' in Russia prisoner swap deal: Biden
World News
2024-08-01 | 12:38
US allies made 'bold and brave decisions' in Russia prisoner swap deal: Biden
President Joe Biden on Thursday praised the US allies who took part in a massive East-West prisoner swap, saying they made "bold and brave decisions" to release people back to Russia.
Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Turkey "stood with us," Biden said. "They made bold and brave decisions, released prisoners being held in their countries who were justifiably being held, and provided the logistical support to get the Americans home."
AFP
World News
United States
Russia
Prisoner
Swap
West
