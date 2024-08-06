South Korea 'strongly advises' its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel

South Korea's foreign ministry on Tuesday "strongly advised" its nationals in Lebanon and Israel to leave as soon as possible because of escalating tensions in the Middle East.



The travel advisory was issued after a commander of Hezbollah and the head of Hamas were killed, Lee Jae-woong, a ministry spokesperson said.



"South Korea's government...hopes that diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions such as negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release will not stop," Lee told a briefing.



More than 500 South Korean nationals are currently residing in Israel, and around 120 in Lebanon as of Tuesday, according to the ministry.



Reuters