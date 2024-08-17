Germany to cut Ukraine military aid in 2025 budget: AFP source

2024-08-17 | 09:12
Germany to cut Ukraine military aid in 2025 budget: AFP source
Germany to cut Ukraine military aid in 2025 budget: AFP source

Germany, the second largest contributor of aid to Ukraine, plans to halve its bilateral military aid to Kyiv in 2025, a parliamentary source told AFP Saturday.

Instead, the government of Olaf Scholz will bank on money generated by frozen Russian assets to continue supporting Kyiv and is not planning "additional aid" to the 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) set aside in next year's budget. This year aid from Berlin amounted to 8 billion euros.

