News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dora Jounieh Jbeil
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Harris raises $540 million since launching her presidential campaign
World News
2024-08-25 | 09:02
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Harris raises $540 million since launching her presidential campaign
Democrat Kamala Harris has raised $540 million in little more than a month since she began her race for US president, with a surge of donations flowing in during the Democratic National Convention last week, her campaign said on Sunday.
A memo released by Harris' campaign manager, Jen O'Malley Dillon, said the $540 million raised included $82 million that came in during convention week and is a sign of Democratic enthusiasm for her candidacy.
"This is the most ever for any presidential campaign in this time span," she said.
Vice President Harris became a candidate for president on July 21 when President Joe Biden stepped aside under pressure from fellow Democrats concerned about his cognitive ability after he stumbled during a June 27 debate against Republican Donald Trump.
The Harris candidacy has generated momentum that has put Trump on the defensive and he has struggled to maintain the media spotlight on him.
Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Tim Walz, take their campaign for the White House on a bus tour through Georgia this week, looking to build support in a state looming large in the Nov. 5 election.
Reuters
World News
Kamala Harris
Presidential
Campaign
US
Elections
Next
US will 'keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself': national security spokesman
Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?
0
World News
2024-08-24
RFK Jr ends US presidential campaign, endorses Trump
World News
2024-08-24
RFK Jr ends US presidential campaign, endorses Trump
0
World News
2024-08-11
Donald Trump's US presidential campaign states it was hacked, blames Iran
World News
2024-08-11
Donald Trump's US presidential campaign states it was hacked, blames Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-23
Kamala Harris steps up: A new chapter for the Democratic Party in the US presidential race
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:13
Philippines says China vessels ram, water cannon its ship
World News
05:13
Philippines says China vessels ram, water cannon its ship
0
World News
05:12
Reuters staff hit in strike on hotel in Ukraine's Kramatorsk
World News
05:12
Reuters staff hit in strike on hotel in Ukraine's Kramatorsk
0
World News
04:18
Telegram messaging app CEO Durov arrested in France
World News
04:18
Telegram messaging app CEO Durov arrested in France
0
World News
03:31
At least 22 dead in Pakistan bus crash
World News
03:31
At least 22 dead in Pakistan bus crash
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
2024-08-23
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
0
Middle East News
2024-08-24
Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu
Middle East News
2024-08-24
Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-20
Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions
Lebanon News
2024-08-20
Hezbollah says fired 'intense rocket barrages' at Israeli positions
0
Middle East News
08:44
Netanyahu: Sunday's attack is not the last
Middle East News
08:44
Netanyahu: Sunday's attack is not the last
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
2
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
3
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims
4
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure
5
Lebanon News
02:59
Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes
Lebanon News
02:59
Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes
6
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport
7
Lebanon News
00:50
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began
Lebanon News
00:50
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began
8
Middle East News
00:04
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
Middle East News
00:04
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More