German police label shooting near Israel consulate a 'terrorist attack'
World News
2024-09-05 | 11:11
German police label shooting near Israel consulate a 'terrorist attack'
German police said Thursday they assume a man who opened fire near the Israeli consulate in Munich before being shot dead by police was planning a "terrorist attack."
"It is assumed to be a terrorist attack involving the Consulate General of the State of Israel," Bavaria state police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.
AFP
World News
Germany
Israel
Munich
Attack
