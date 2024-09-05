German police label shooting near Israel consulate a 'terrorist attack'

World News
2024-09-05 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
German police label shooting near Israel consulate a &#39;terrorist attack&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
German police label shooting near Israel consulate a 'terrorist attack'

German police said Thursday they assume a man who opened fire near the Israeli consulate in Munich before being shot dead by police was planning a "terrorist attack."

"It is assumed to be a terrorist attack involving the Consulate General of the State of Israel," Bavaria state police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

 AFP
 

World News

Germany

Israel

Munich

Attack

LBCI Next
Xi says China ready to 'deepen cooperation' with Africa in infrastructure, trade
Putin was aware of Russian election interference, the White House says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:28

Munich shooting was 'possible attack on Israeli institution': State Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
06:27

Israeli president expresses 'horror' over Munich 'terror attack'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16

Germany condemns 'unacceptable' violence after Israeli settler attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-12

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:25

Kamala Harris' campaign raises $300 mln in August, NBC reports

LBCI
World News
14:23

Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency

LBCI
World News
14:09

US charges five Russian military officers over Ukraine cyberattacks

LBCI
World News
13:49

New France PM vows to 'respond to challenges' of French people

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:23

Trump vows to make US the 'world capital' in cryptocurrency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-23

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
Sports News
2024-08-21

LBCI to broadcast all FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2024 games, offering a thrill for Lebanese fans

LBCI
World News
2024-08-20

Harris 'forever grateful' to Biden as Democratic convention opens

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

Investigative Judge begins review of case against former BDL governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Former c.bank chief Riad Salameh’s $40 million legal battle: Lebanon takes action as Justice Ministry steps in

LBCI
World News
07:32

Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More