News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Death of 'Russian spy' whale Hvaldimir not caused by humans, Norway police affirm
World News
2024-09-09 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Death of 'Russian spy' whale Hvaldimir not caused by humans, Norway police affirm
A beluga whale discovered with a harness strapped around its neck in Norwegian waters five years ago - and found dead on Aug. 31 - had a stick stuck in its mouth and its death was not related to human activity, police said on Monday.
The body of Hvaldimir - a combination of the Norwegian word for whale and the first name of Russian President Vladimir Putin - was spotted a week ago floating in the sea by a father and son fishing in southern Norway.
The animal became the subject of media attention since it was discovered off Norway's Arctic coast in 2019 wearing a harness with what appeared to be a mount for a small camera.
Norway and Russia share a maritime border in the Arctic, leading to jokes that the whale was a Russian spy.
Norwegian police had opened an investigation after two animal rights groups filed a complaint into the death of the animal.
An autopsy showed a stick measuring 35 cm in length (14 in) and 3 cm wide (1.2 in) was stuck in the whale's mouth, police for the South West district said in a statement.
"The autopsy showed that its stomach was empty. In addition, most organs had broken down," police said.
"There is nothing in the investigations that have been carried out to establish that it is human activity that has directly led to Hvaldimir's death."
As a result, police would not investigate further, they added.
The animal rights groups had alleged the whale had been shot dead. On Monday, police said Hvaldimir had sustained some injuries but that they were "completely superficial," adding "there was no evidence suggesting that Hvaldimir was shot."
A full report will be ready in two weeks, it said.
Reuters
World News
Norway
Russia
Spy
Next
Venezuela's exiled Gonzalez Urrutia says, 'We will continue the fight'
Floods kill at least four people in Morocco
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-31
Slovenia convicts suspected Russian spy couple, to be expelled
World News
2024-07-31
Slovenia convicts suspected Russian spy couple, to be expelled
0
World News
2024-07-13
Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' after claims over spying arrests
World News
2024-07-13
Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' after claims over spying arrests
0
World News
2024-07-02
Norway arrests suspect over attempted spying for China
World News
2024-07-02
Norway arrests suspect over attempted spying for China
0
World News
2024-06-21
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors
World News
2024-06-21
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Trump and Harris neck-and-neck in latest poll: Swing states to decide election outcome
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Trump and Harris neck-and-neck in latest poll: Swing states to decide election outcome
0
World News
11:49
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warns Iran of consequences for supplying missiles to Russia
World News
11:49
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warns Iran of consequences for supplying missiles to Russia
0
World News
11:46
Britain's Princess of Wales Kate says she has finished chemotherapy course
World News
11:46
Britain's Princess of Wales Kate says she has finished chemotherapy course
0
World News
10:30
Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP
World News
10:30
Germany to extend controls to all borders to curb irregular migration: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06
US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-09-06
US says 'urgently' seeking information on death of American in West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Arrest warrant issued: Former BDL governor Riad Salameh arrested ahead of second hearing
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Arrest warrant issued: Former BDL governor Riad Salameh arrested ahead of second hearing
0
Lebanon News
04:44
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
Lebanon News
04:44
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
0
World News
05:19
Europe faces 'existential challenge' to boost productivity
World News
05:19
Europe faces 'existential challenge' to boost productivity
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:41
Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error
Lebanon News
03:41
Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error
2
Lebanon News
05:28
Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday
Lebanon News
05:28
Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday
3
Lebanon News
03:09
Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security
Lebanon News
03:09
Riad Salameh appears before investigating Judge amid tight security
4
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
5
Lebanon News
04:44
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
Lebanon News
04:44
LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case
6
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes in central Syria kill five
7
Lebanon News
06:29
Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF
Lebanon News
06:29
Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF
8
Middle East News
04:01
Iran accuses Israel of 'criminal' Syria attack
Middle East News
04:01
Iran accuses Israel of 'criminal' Syria attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More