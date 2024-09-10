North Korean leader says country to increase number of nuclear weapons

World News
2024-09-10 | 00:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korean leader says country to increase number of nuclear weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
North Korean leader says country to increase number of nuclear weapons

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country is now implementing a nuclear force construction policy to increase the number of nuclear weapons "exponentially," state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

In a speech on North Korea's founding anniversary on Monday, Kim said the country must more thoroughly prepare its "nuclear capability and its readiness to use it properly at any given time in ensuring the security rights of the state," said KCNA.

A strong military presence is needed to face "the various threats posed by the United States and its followers," he added.

Kim also said North Korea is facing a "grave threat" from what it said was a U.S.-led nuclear-based military bloc in the region.

South Korea will hold a defense ministerial meeting with the member states of the United Nations Command (UNC) on Tuesday.

The UNC is led by the commander of the US military stationed in South Korea.

Last month, Germany became the latest to join the UNC in South Korea that helps police the heavily fortified border with North Korea, and has committed to defend the South in the event of a war.

North Korea has criticized the UNC as an "illegal war organization" and Germany's entry into the US-led UN border monitoring force as raising tensions.

Reuters

World News

North Korea Kim Jong Un

Nuclear

Weapons

LBCI Next
Russia: Ukraine's drones target Moscow, more than 30 airline flights suspended
Jake Sullivan had a constructive call with the Saudi Crown Prince: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

Putin threatens to restart production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Kremlin: Statements by Stoltenberg on deploying nuclear weapons represent 'escalation'

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons

LBCI
World News
05:59

Emirates Nuclear Energy and India's Nuclear Power Cooperation agree on power plant deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:25

Typhoon Yagi triggers severe flooding in northern Vietnam, death toll rises

LBCI
World News
01:02

Woman killed in strike on Moscow, child's death 'not confirmed': governor

LBCI
World News
00:52

Ukraine summons Iranian diplomat amid Tehran's denial of missile transfer to Russia

LBCI
World News
00:40

US says warned China against 'dangerous' moves in South China Sea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
Middle East News
12:59

Saudi Embassy in Syria reopens to boost bilateral relations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27

Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Judge Halawi issues arrest warrant for Riad Salameh after interrogation, sets second hearing next Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Investigative Judge rejects Helena Iskandar's attendance at Salameh hearing over procedural error

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

LBCI sources: Judge Halawi says Helena Iskandar lacks legal standing in Salameh's case

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Health Ministry receives 33 tons of emergency medical supplies from UNICEF

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More