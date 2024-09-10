Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in meetings with senior officials in London

World News
2024-09-10 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in meetings with senior officials in London
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in meetings with senior officials in London

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss efforts to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, as well as the response to the conflict in the Middle East, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other UK officials in London on Tuesday.

In meetings with Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Blinken will also discuss issues including the Indo-Pacific region and the AUKUS defense pact between the US, Australia and Britain, the State Department said.

The trip comes as a senior Iranian official denied reports that Tehran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, information a European Union spokesperson described as "credible."

CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing unidentified sources, that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, as Moscow continues to wage war in Ukraine more than two and a half years after its 2022 invasion.


Reuters

World News

Blinken

US

Support

Ukraine

Meetings

London

UK

LBCI Next
59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province
Pakistan police detain lawmakers of jailed Imran Khan's party
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-10

US and allies announce additional air defense support for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

China opposes US 'spreading false info' after Blinken Ukraine comments

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

US to support Ukraine with 10-year security deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:21

UK's Lammy announces joint visit to Ukraine with Antony Blinken

LBCI
World News
08:17

US to hit Iran with new sanctions for Russia missile supply: Blinken says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12

UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce

LBCI
World News
07:26

59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-09

Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-03

Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:06

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27

Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:28

Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:45

Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More