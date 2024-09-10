News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Concerts
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in meetings with senior officials in London
World News
2024-09-10 | 05:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken to discuss support for Ukraine in meetings with senior officials in London
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss efforts to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, as well as the response to the conflict in the Middle East, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other UK officials in London on Tuesday.
In meetings with Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Blinken will also discuss issues including the Indo-Pacific region and the AUKUS defense pact between the US, Australia and Britain, the State Department said.
The trip comes as a senior Iranian official denied reports that Tehran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles, information a European Union spokesperson described as "credible."
CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing unidentified sources, that Iran had transferred short-range ballistic missiles to Russia, as Moscow continues to wage war in Ukraine more than two and a half years after its 2022 invasion.
Reuters
World News
Blinken
US
Support
Ukraine
Meetings
London
UK
Next
59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province
Pakistan police detain lawmakers of jailed Imran Khan's party
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-10
US and allies announce additional air defense support for Ukraine
World News
2024-07-10
US and allies announce additional air defense support for Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-19
China opposes US 'spreading false info' after Blinken Ukraine comments
World News
2024-06-19
China opposes US 'spreading false info' after Blinken Ukraine comments
0
World News
2024-06-18
Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-18
Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-13
US to support Ukraine with 10-year security deal
World News
2024-06-13
US to support Ukraine with 10-year security deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:21
UK's Lammy announces joint visit to Ukraine with Antony Blinken
World News
08:21
UK's Lammy announces joint visit to Ukraine with Antony Blinken
0
World News
08:17
US to hit Iran with new sanctions for Russia missile supply: Blinken says
World News
08:17
US to hit Iran with new sanctions for Russia missile supply: Blinken says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12
UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:12
UK foreign secretary says: 'Shocking' Gaza strike shows need for truce
0
World News
07:26
59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province
World News
07:26
59,000 people evacuated in Vietnam's flood-hit Yen Bai province
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-09
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Former Central Bank Governor Salameh accused of $110 million financial crimes: Two judicial sources
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
Lebanon News
14:06
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem warns Israel of increasing losses if war prolongs, renews call for presidential elections
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon launches new tourism campaigns as Autumn season approaches
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN
4
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
05:20
Israeli drone strike in western Bekaa kills one, injures two: Health Ministry
5
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
Lebanon News
10:42
Lebanese Forces party calls for end to violence following Israeli attack on Civil Defense personnel
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27
Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:27
Israeli military states it detained UN convoy in northern Gaza
7
Lebanon News
12:28
Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
12:28
Gulf Cooperation Council condemns Israeli violations, calls for full implementation of UN Resolution 1701
8
Lebanon News
02:45
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
Lebanon News
02:45
Cabinet session fails to convene due to quorum obstruction
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More